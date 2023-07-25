Godavari water level on rise, six AP's districts still on alert

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: With heavy rains lashing the upper catchment area and agency region of Alluri Sitrama Raju district, the floodwater level at the Godavari River at Polavaram project and Dowleswaram barrage are increasing steadily. IMD stated that high alert in all six Godavari districts will continue for the next three-four days.

As many as 9.50 lakh cusecs of flood water have been discharged from the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram near Rajamahendravaram. The water level in the Godavari River has slowly reached the 11.30 feet mark from 11 feet since Monday morning. With the flood water level decreasing at Bhadrachalam, the water level at barrage may not likely touch 11.75 feet, when the first flood warning has to be issued.

According to the barrage authorities, Sabari inflow is increasing in Chintur and Kunavaram in the ASR district. Flood water has inundated the roads between VR Puram and Chintur Mandal, cutting 20 villages from the Chintur area.

Continuous drizzle, at times intensifying into moderate rain drenched every inch of the Godavari districts including cities like Rajamahendravaram, Bhimavaram, Amalapuram, Kakinada, Mandapeta, Ramachandrapuram, Kovvur, Narasapuram, Palakol and Tanuku throughout the day on Monday.

Achanta recorded rainfall of two cm, Kalla 1.8 cm, Mogalthur 2.4 cm, Undi 1.74 cm in West Godavari, Rajamahendravaram 1.24cm, rural area 0.78cm, and Sitanagaram 1.2 cm.

