Home States Andhra Pradesh

Godavari water level on rise, six AP's districts still on alert

According to the barrage authorities, Sabari inflow is increasing is Chintur and Kunavaram in ASR district.

Published: 25th July 2023 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2023 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Godavari

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: With heavy rains lashing the upper catchment area and agency region of Alluri Sitrama Raju district, the floodwater level at the Godavari River at Polavaram project and Dowleswaram barrage are increasing steadily. IMD stated that high alert in all six Godavari districts will continue for the next three-four days. 

As many as 9.50 lakh cusecs of flood water have been discharged from the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram near Rajamahendravaram. The water level in the Godavari River has slowly reached the 11.30 feet mark from 11 feet since Monday morning. With the flood water level decreasing at Bhadrachalam, the water level at barrage may not likely touch 11.75 feet, when the first flood warning has to be issued.

According to the barrage authorities, Sabari inflow is increasing in Chintur and Kunavaram in the ASR district. Flood water has inundated the roads between VR Puram and Chintur Mandal, cutting 20 villages from the Chintur area. 

Continuous drizzle, at times intensifying into moderate rain drenched every inch of the Godavari districts including cities like Rajamahendravaram, Bhimavaram, Amalapuram, Kakinada, Mandapeta, Ramachandrapuram, Kovvur, Narasapuram, Palakol and Tanuku throughout the day on Monday. 
Achanta recorded rainfall of two cm, Kalla 1.8 cm, Mogalthur 2.4 cm, Undi 1.74 cm in West Godavari, Rajamahendravaram 1.24cm, rural area 0.78cm, and Sitanagaram 1.2 cm.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AP RAINS Godavari River Polavaram project

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp