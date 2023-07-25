Heavy rains likely in Coastal AP for next 3 days

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains for the next three days in isolated parts of the Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalseema districts.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has alerted all the district authorities to take precautionary measures, particularly in low-lying areas. People are advised to stay away from trees, electrical poles and dilapidated buildings, when it rains.

A low-pressure area formed over the West-central and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts on Monday evening.

IMD officials stated it is likely to concentrate into a depression over the same region on June 26. Subsequently, it is likely to move slowly towards west-northwestwards across north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts.

Under its influence, heavy rains lashed Anandapuram, Pendurthy of Visakhapatnam and other parts of the north Coastal region of the State since Sunday night.

Swollen Godavari River at Polavaram project on Monday | Express

IMD officials informed that in the last 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Monday, very heavy rainfall occurred at one or two places in Alluri Sitaramaraju district, heavy rainfall occurred at many places of Krishna district and at one or two places over Parvathipuram-Manyam district. Light to moderate rains occurred at several places in both Coastal and Rayalaseema districts.

The highest rainfall of 18 cm was reported in Chintur of Alluri Sitrama Raju district, followed by nine cm in Gudivada of Krishna district, seven cm in Machilipatnam of Krishna district, Paravathipuram of Paravathipuram-Manyam district, six cm in Repalle of Bapatla district, Visakhapatnam and Avanidgadda of Krishna district, five cm in Tenali of Guntur district, Kaikaluru of Eluru district, Nellimarla of Vizianagaram district, Mangalagiri of Guntur district, and four cm in Lam of Guntur district, Pathapatnam of Srikakulam district.

State records 22 per cent rainfall deficit due to delay in monsoon

Deficit rainfall continues in Andhra Pradesh even after nearly two months from the beginning of the current water year, due to delayed arrival of the southwest monsoon. As against normal cumulative rainfall of 194.6 mm from June 1 (starting of the new water year) to July 24, Andhra Pradesh received only 151.6 mm cumulative rainfall, registering a deficit of 22 per cent.

The highest deficit rainfall was observed in Tirupati district, which is 52 per cent while the highest surplus rain of 41 per cent was reported in Krishna district. Out of 26 districts in the State, as many as 13 districts have reported deficit rainfall while only two districts—Alluri Sitarama Raju (22 per cent) and Krishna (41 per cent) —reported excess rainfall.

If we take region-wise comparison into consideration, out of eight Rayalaseema districts, six have reported deficient rainfall and two reported normal rainfall. However, percentage-wise, Rayalaseema has more deficit rainfall of 29 per cent. Officials are hoping that in the next couple of weeks, the State will record normal rainfall, given the incessant rains across the State.

