Home States Andhra Pradesh

IIT-H student dies by suicide in Vizag, was 'upset over backlogs'

According to police, Karthik had left Hyderabad on July 17 as he was upset over being unable to clear the backlogs in examinations.

Published: 25th July 2023 12:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2023 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

Image used for representational purposes only

By PTI

VISHAKAPATNAM/HYDERABAD: A 20-year-old student of IIT-Hyderabad allegedly ended his life by jumping into the sea here as he was depressed over his backlogs, police said on Tuesday.

Dhanavath Karthik would have drowned in the sea around July 19 and his body was recovered on July 20 with the help of fishermen, police said.

"He could not concentrate on studies and came back," Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner C.M. Trivikram Varma said.

During the course of investigation, it was found that the victim's cell phone was last located at Ramakrishna Beach (RK Beach) in Visakhapatnam on July 19 and he was seen walking into the danger zone of the beach as per CCTV footage.

According to police, Karthik had left Hyderabad on July 17 as he was upset over being unable to clear the backlogs in examinations.

Karthik was first found missing from his hostel room on July 17, prompting IIT-Hyderabad authorities to file a missing case on July 19.

Based on preliminary investigation, it was also found that the student had two backlogs (in two subjects).

The tribal student belonged to Nalgonda district of Telangana.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7))

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
student suicide IIT-Hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp