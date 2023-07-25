 Jana Sena chief faces defamation case over volunteer remark

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan’s controversial remarks on volunteers landed him in legal trouble, as a woman volunteer filed a criminal defamation case against the actor-turned-politician in the Vijayawada civil court on Monday.

Bagga Rangavalli, a ward volunteer from the Gandhi Nagar area in Vijayawada, had initially lodged a complaint with Ajit Singh Nagar police against Pawan Kalyan for allegedly linking village and ward volunteers to missing women and human trafficking cases in the State during a public meeting in Eluru on July 4. However, no action was taken.

Later, lawyers representing the woman volunteer filed a case in the court under sections 499, 500, 504, and 505 of IPC, urging the authorities to investigate Pawan’s comments and take appropriate legal action against him.

In her complaint, the petitioner explained to the court that Pawan’s remarks on village and ward volunteers, falsely accusing them of human trafficking, had a negative impact with several people questioning her about the same. She further expressed her desire for justice not just for herself, but also for others who might have been affected due to JSP chief’s controversial remarks.

“Despite our selfless service to the public during the pandemic, the statement by Pawan Kalyan has made us face unpleasant circumstances with people questioning our intent,” she mentioned in her plea.

‘Pawan must submit proof on allegations in court’

Rangavalli further urged to the court to examine the allegations made by Pawan Kalyan. “In the public meeting, he stated that some officials in central intelligence had informed him that volunteers were behind the human trafficking and missing women cases. The majority of the volunteers are women, and if the central intelligence agency has said anything about women trafficking, Pawan should give the evidence to the court,” she rued.

The woman volunteer alleged that false accusations were made by the JSP chief to gain political mileage. “Pawan Kalyan should be punished according to law,” she demanded and added that more volunteers would file cases against him.

Following her case submission, the judge took the case into consideration and adjourned the matter to Tuesday.

Speaking to TNIE, Oggu Gawaskar, one of the advocates who filed the petition on behalf of the woman ward volunteer, said that a criminal defamation case has been filed and that the court would issue notices to Pawan Kalyan after recording the statement of the volunteer.

