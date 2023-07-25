Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kondamodu-Perecherla NH works in AP pick up pace

The officials are conducting meetings with farmers to address their issues, if any, to speed up the land acquisition process. 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The construction works of the Kondamodu-Perecherla highway are soon to gain pace. Over Rs 1,032.52 crore have been allotted for the construction of the 49.91-km long four-lane road which would ease traffic on the Guntur-Hyderabad highway, improving traffic between the two states. 

In addition to this, as the highway between Hyderabad and Vijayawada is witnessing heavy traffic, the ongoing project would also be a key road connecting Chennai and Hyderabad.

It is to be recalled that as the single-way road from Perecherla in Guntur district to Kondamodu in Palnadu district has been causing inconvenience to he commuters due to its poor condition, Narasaraopet MP Lavu Krishna Devarayalu put all his efforts in making Central government sanction for the extension of the road into a four-lane highway. In the first phase, the government has called in the tenders for civil works worth Rs 699 crore 

The officials have identified that over 464 acres of land would be required for the construction works and began survey works for land acquisition. The officials are conducting meetings with farmers to address their issues, if any, to speed up the land acquisition process. 

Along with this, three bypass roads would be constructed in Medikonduru, Sattenapalli and Rajupalem areas. The construction of the Kondamodu Perecherla national highway would benefit the Palnadu people, as the highway would increase connectivity to major cities like Chennai and Hyderabad which would be favourable for easy transportation and enhancing local businesses.

