Over 4.2L houses built in AP with l11,273 crore under PMAY- Urban

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A total of 4,22,355 pucca houses have been built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U) ‘Housing for All’ Mission in Andhra Pradesh during the three years, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore said in Rajya Sabha on Monday while replying to MP Parimal Nathwani’s query.

Nathwani sought to know about the number of pucca houses built under PMAY- U for providing housing facilities to the economically weaker sections in urban areas in the last three years and the State-wise details of financial assistance provided and utilised by the government under various Centrally-supported schemes during the same period.

Kishore explained that the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has been providing central assistance under the scheme since June 25, 2015, to provide pucca houses to all eligible urban beneficiaries.

In Andhra Pradesh, central assistance worth Rs 11,273.55 crore has been utilised for building pucca houses in the last three years. At the national level, a total of 39,63,232 pucca houses have been built in 28 States and eight Union Territories and central assistance of Rs 47,332 crore has been utilised since financial year 2020-21.

According to the Union minister’s statement, the scheme has three Centrally-Sponsored Components (CSS) namely, Beneficiary-Led Individual house Construction or Enhancement (BLC), Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP), and ‘In-Situ’ Slum Redevelopment (ISSR), and one Central Sector Component (CS) namely, Credit-Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS).

The CSS components of the scheme cover beneficiaries from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) with an annual household income of up to Rs 3 lakh, whereas the CS component of the scheme covers beneficiaries having an annual household income of up to Rs 18 lakh.

Kishore said a total of 118.90 lakh houses under central assistance of Rs 2 lakh crore (approximately) have been sanctioned. Of the total sanctioned houses, 112.22 lakh have been grounded for construction and of them, 75.31 lakh houses have been completed as on July 10, 2023. Central Assistance of Rs 1.47 lakh crore has been released under the scheme till date.

The Union minister explained that the implementation period of PMAY-U has been extended to December 31, 2024, from March 31, 2022, except for the CLSS vertical, without changing its funding pattern and implementation methodology to complete all houses sanctioned under the scheme till the previous deadline of the scheme.

