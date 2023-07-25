Real estate biz in AP sees slight spurt, but realtors seek clarity on capital

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as the real estate sector in the State has been witnessing a spurt in business with a rise in the sale of plots being recorded in cities like Vijayawada, Guntur, Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram, Ongole, Nellore, and Kurnool, realtors stressed on the need for the government to clarify on the capital of Andhra Pradesh.

According to realtors, the sale of plots in the State has reached the 2014 pre-capital announcement levels in the past three to four months. However, the sale of apartments has not met expectations, leading to difficulties for various professionals in the construction sector.

National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) general secretary Mamidi Seetharamaiah pointed out that the real estate sector’s growth relies heavily on the establishment of IT companies and other industries.

“Unfortunately, the surge in apartment purchases is not significant as many IT employees are opting to live in cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Pune. This has resulted in a slower-than-anticipated growth in the overall real estate market,” he explained.

Seetharamaiah said an expo was also held in Vijayawada recently to encourage buyers after the State saw a sudden decline in business following a brief surge in the sale of plots.

NAREDCO general secretary (Vijayawada chapter) G Hari Prasad Reddy pointed out that sales in areas surrounding the city have reached levels similar to those before the capital announcement, indicating a positive growth over the past two to three years.

However, he stressed that the realty sector can experience a resurgence, if there is clarity on whether the capital will be in Vijayawada or Visakhapatnam.

Expressing similar views, former CREDAI chairman A Siva Reddy said the real estate business in the State is yet to achieve a full recovery. “To foster growth and development in the industry, there is an urgent need for clarity regarding the State’s capital city,” he added.

Realtors opined that clarity on the capital issue can act as a key catalyst in revitalising the sector in Andhra Pradesh, encouraging prospective buyers and investors to make informed decisions.

