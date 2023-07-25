Two Suriya fans die of electrocution while putting flexi on actor’s birthday in Palnadu

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Two ardent fans of actor Suriya died of electrocution in Mopulavaripalem in Palnadu district, while setting up a flexi banner on the occasion of the actor’s birthday. Actor Suriya contacted the bereaved family members personally, consoled them and assured them of all assistance required.

Family of the deceased breaking

down while speaking to actor

Suriya | Express

According to the local police, the deceased was identified as Venkatesh (20), a native of Mopulivaripalem and Sai (20), a native of Narnevaripalem in Bapatla district. As per the information reaching here, Venkatesh and Sai, along with their friend Gopal planned to put up a Flexi banner on the occasion of the actor’s birthday.

While they were erecting the 20-ft banner, one of the rods of the banner came in contact with an overhead electric wire, killing Venkatesh and Sai on the spot. Gopal received severe burns.

Upon receiving the information, the villagers and police rushed to the spot. The police shifted the bodies to the Narasaraopet area hospital for postmortem. Learning about the tragic incident, actor Suriya contacted the bereaved families through video call. He assured the kin of the two deceased of all sorts of financial and other assistance.

