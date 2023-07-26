1.8 crore people treated under Family Doctor Concept: AP Minister Rajini

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 1.8 crore people across the State have availed services under the State government’s flagship programme Family Doctor Concept, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajini said on Tuesday during a review meeting with officials.

She pointed out that pregnant women are getting regular medical services and drugs for free through the programme.Further, Rajini instructed officials to enhance the implementation of the Family Doctor Concept in tribal areas and to alert the public before the doctor’s visit through traditional announcements. She directed them to set up a system to collect feedback on the programme.

The minister also urged the doctors to focus on controlling anaemia among the villagers and students.

Vidadala Rajini instructed them to start a full-fledged survey on non-communicable diseases.Rajini instructed officials to increase monitoring of the family physician concept and ensure ground visits of district nodal officers regularly.Principal Secretary (HM&FW) MT Krishna Babu, Health and Family Welfare commissioner J Nivas and several others were participated in the programme.

