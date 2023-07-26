Home States Andhra Pradesh

1.8 crore people treated under Family Doctor Concept: AP Minister Rajini

She pointed out that pregnant women are getting regular medical services and drugs for free through the programme.

Published: 26th July 2023 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2023 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh health minister Vidadala Rajini. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 1.8 crore people across the State have availed services under the State government’s flagship programme Family Doctor Concept, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajini said on Tuesday during a review meeting with officials.

She pointed out that pregnant women are getting regular medical services and drugs for free through the programme.Further, Rajini instructed officials to enhance the implementation of the Family Doctor Concept in tribal areas and to alert the public before the doctor’s visit through traditional announcements. She directed them to set up a system to collect feedback on the programme.

The minister also urged the doctors to focus on controlling anaemia among the villagers and students.
Vidadala Rajini  instructed them to start a full-fledged survey on non-communicable diseases.Rajini instructed officials to increase monitoring of the family physician concept and ensure ground visits of district nodal officers regularly.Principal Secretary (HM&FW) MT Krishna Babu, Health and Family Welfare commissioner J Nivas and several others were participated in the programme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vidadala Rajini

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp