Centre approved 11 FPUs in AP, says Union Minister

The MP raised a question that many farmers lose out on potential profits on their produce as they sell major produce without any value addition due to a lack of processing facilities.

Published: 26th July 2023 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2023 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Prahlad Singh Patel Prahlad Singh Patel (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: A total of 11 food processing units, including those meant for fruits and vegetables, have been approved in AP under the Creation/Expansion of Food Processing & Preservation Capacities Scheme of PMSKY, Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Prahlad Singh Patel told Lok Sabha in response to a query raised by Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumoorthy on Tuesday.

The MP raised a question that many farmers lose out on potential profits on their produce as they sell major produce without any value addition due to a lack of processing facilities.Replying to the query, the Union minister said that the Centre allocated Rs 1,387 crore AP under Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Food Processing Enterprises (PLISFPI), intended to support Indian brands of food products in the international market.The minister stated that the PLISFPI scheme is being implemented over six years from 2021-22 to 2026-27, with a total outlay of Rs 10,900 crore.

