Delayed monsoon keeps dam levels low in AP

VIJAYAWADA: As on July 25, 2023, the water level in all reservoirs of the State, including major, medium and minor, stood at 348.78 TMC, which is 35.46% of their total capacity of 983.49 TMC. The water level in the reservoirs stood at 646.57 TMC on the same day last year, which amounted to 65.74% of their total storage capacity. Nearly half of the total storage level in reservoirs, compared to last year, is largely attributed to delayed monsoon.

According to the data available from the Water Resources Department, the total capacity of major reservoirs in the State is 865.64 TMC. On July 25, 2023, the water level in the reservoirs stood at 306.53 TMC, while it was 599.21 TMC last year.

Similarly, the water available in medium reservoirs on July 25, 2023 was put at 41.43 TMC, which is 36% of their total capacity of 115.09 TMC. Last year, the water level in medium reservoirs stood at 47.29 TMC. The total capacity of other reservoirs (minor) is 1.62 TMC. A total of 0.82 TMC is available in minor reservoirs now, which is 50.36% of their total capacity. The water level in the projects stood at 0.07 TMC last year.

When the decline in water level in dams was brought to the notice of officials, they said the water resources, agriculture and revenue departments have evolved an action plan to address the situation. “There is nothing to worry,” they asserted. However, farmers seem to be unconvinced though there are continuous spells of light to moderate rainfall for cultivation of Kharif crops.

