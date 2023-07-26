Extortion case: APGEA president suspended

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Tuesday issued proceedings suspending Andhra Pradesh Government Employees’ Association (APGEA) president KR Suryanarayana. He was working as a superintendent in the commercial taxes department. He went absconding after the government filed a case against him and some other employees of the department on charges of extorting money from traders.

The government, then, issued proceedings placing him under suspension until the completion of disciplinary action.In the orders issued by Chief Commissioner of State Taxes M Girija Shankar, Suryanarayana was directed not to leave the headquarters (Vijayawada) until the time the suspension orders are in force.

Suryanarayana has been accused of corruption, criminal breach of trust, falsification of records, extortion and causing huge loss to the State exchequer. On May 5, 2023, a complaint was registered against five officers, including Suryanarayana, who worked in the Intelligence wing of State Taxes from 2019-2021.

The complaint was registered at Patamata police station based on a complaint lodged by Deputy Commissioner (ST), Division-1, Vijayawada. During the probe, the accused A1 to A4 were interrogated. They disclosed several facts about conspiring with A5 KR Suryanayana, and their involvement in extortion of huge money from traders.

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Tuesday issued proceedings suspending Andhra Pradesh Government Employees’ Association (APGEA) president KR Suryanarayana. He was working as a superintendent in the commercial taxes department. He went absconding after the government filed a case against him and some other employees of the department on charges of extorting money from traders. The government, then, issued proceedings placing him under suspension until the completion of disciplinary action.In the orders issued by Chief Commissioner of State Taxes M Girija Shankar, Suryanarayana was directed not to leave the headquarters (Vijayawada) until the time the suspension orders are in force. Suryanarayana has been accused of corruption, criminal breach of trust, falsification of records, extortion and causing huge loss to the State exchequer. On May 5, 2023, a complaint was registered against five officers, including Suryanarayana, who worked in the Intelligence wing of State Taxes from 2019-2021.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The complaint was registered at Patamata police station based on a complaint lodged by Deputy Commissioner (ST), Division-1, Vijayawada. During the probe, the accused A1 to A4 were interrogated. They disclosed several facts about conspiring with A5 KR Suryanayana, and their involvement in extortion of huge money from traders.