Floodwater level expected to rise at Dowleswaram

The authorities have discharged 7.50 lakh cusecs of flood water into the sea from Dowleswaram barrage.

Published: 26th July 2023

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Water level in the Godavari is rising at Bhadrachalam and slowly receding at Dowaleswaram barrage as on Tuesday.According to Dowleswaram barrage authorities, the level at Bhadrachalam has increased to  38.90 feet mark and is expected to cross 40 feet by Wednesday.

However, at Dowleswaram barrage the water level has come down to 9.40 feet from 11 feet, and is expected to increase by Wednesday morning.Due to incessant rains lashing the northern-western states, Godavari river has been receiving heavy inflows for the past four days. The authorities have discharged 7.50 lakh cusecs of flood water into the sea from Dowleswaram barrage.

As the water levels are increasing at Bhadrachalam, the officials of Alluri Sitharama Raju district and Eluru district are monitoring the situation and taking all precautionary measures to prevent any untoward incidents. Following the district Collectors orders, the officials are making arrangements to shift people residing on the flood prone areas to rehabilitation centres.

