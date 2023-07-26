IMD sounds red alert, heavy rain likely for two days in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The IMD has issued red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Andhra along with four other states, including Goa, Coastal Karnataka, and Telangana, for July 26 and 27.Under the influence of well marked low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, heavy rains lashed Anakapalle, Vizianagaram, Krishna and NTR districts on Tuesday.

It was raining all day in Vijayawada and a few other places in the state. Met department officials forcast more heavy rains for next two days in coastal districts as well as Rayalaseema region.According to them, the well marked low pressure area is likely to concentrate into a depression over the same region in the next 24 hours. Subsequently, it is likely to move slowly north-westwards across north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts.

IMD officials informed that in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, heavy rainfall occurred at one or two places over Parvathipuram-Manyam and Srikakulam districts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and at one or two places over NTR District of South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP).Light to moderate rains occurred at several places in both Coastal and Rayalaseema districts.

The highest rainfall of 10 cm was reported in Gargubilli of Paravatipuram-Manyam district, followed by 7 cm in Ranasthalam of Srikakulam district, Tiruvur of NTR district, 6 cm in Nuzivid of Eluru district, Peddapuram of Kakinada district, 5 cm in Palasa and Kalingapatnam of Srikakulam district, 4 cm in Kukunoor of Eluru dsitrict, Kunavaram of Alluri Sitharama Raju district, Palakonda of Paravathipuram Manyam district, Vijayawada, Paleru of NTR district, Saluru, Veeraghantam of Paravahtipuram Manyam district, Vizianagaram city and Vijayawada city.

