Missing IIT boy’s body found in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: The body of Dhanavath Karthik, a 19-year-old student of IIT-Hyderabad who had been missing since July 17, was found at Jodugulla Palem Beach in Visakhapatnam. The tribal student belonged to Nalgonda district of Telangana.

According to Arilova police, an unidentified body washed ashore at the Jodugulla Palem Beach on July 20.“After Karthik’s family was alerted, his uncle came forward to identify the body. However, identification became difficult as the body was decomposed and appeared to belong to an older person. Subsequently, the body was shifted to the King George Hospital (KGH) for post-mortem. During the examination, medical experts determined that the body was, in fact, that of a young boy. His parents were called in and they identified their son,” CI Somasekhar stated.

Karthik was first found missing from his hostel room on July 17, prompting the authorities of IIT-Hyderabad to file a missing case on July 19. His phone was traced to the Vizag beach area and CCTV footage further confirmed his presence on the beach for an extended period in the early morning of July 19.Preliminary investigation revealed that Karthik had two backlogs and he might have ended his life distressed over his academic situation.

Reach out for help

OneLife: 78930-78930; Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000

