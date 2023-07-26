Home States Andhra Pradesh

MP reiterates YSRC commitment to ST uplift, backs amendment bill

Published: 26th July 2023 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2023 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy said his party fully supports ST Amendment Bill tabled in Rajya Sabha.During a debate on the proposed amendments to the Scheduled Tribes Order on Tuesday, he said the YSRC under leadership of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to the welfare and development of tribals.

Debunking the TDP propaganda, he listed out the initiatives of the YSRC government in the State for the welfare of tribals. “The government in Andhra Pradesh has established a tribal university in the area where tribes are living. For it, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy even convinced Prime Minister Narendra Modi.  The State government has provided hundreds of acres of land for setting up a tribal university,” he said.

Continuing further, he said in March this year, the Andhra Pradesh State Assembly passed a resolution to give ST status to Valmiki and Boya communities. “The YSRC seeks Centre’s approval of the same,” he urged.

The MP also highlighted the setting up of a medical college with a super specialtiy hospital in Paderu, an agency area which did not have premium medical facilities earlier. RoFR pattas were issued to tribals. “It was started by YS Rajasekhara Reddy, when he was the Chief Minister of erstwhile undivided AP. A total of 1.3 lakh acres were given to 55,000 tribals,” he mentioned.

