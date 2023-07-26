‘NABARD’s 40-yr service to India a matter of pride’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer said that National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development’s (NABARD) four decades of service to rural India is really a matter of pride and congratulated everyone associated with the organisation.

Governor S Abdul Nazeer

participating in the 42nd

Foundation Day celebrations

of NABARD

Participating as chief guest at the 42nd Foundation Day celebrations of NABARD organised in Vijayawada on Tuesday, he said NABARD has come a long way since its establishment in 1982 from an initial investment portfolio of Rs 4,500 crores to a whopping Rs 8.01 lakh crore by the end of financial year 2022-23

He said the financial sustainability models pioneered by NABARD, farm and off-farm sector development initiatives, entering into niche areas such as supporting agri startups, promoting new and emerging areas of agriculture in Andhra Pradesh.He appreciated NABARD Andhra Pradesh Regional Office, for sanctioning 47,695 infrastructure projects.

