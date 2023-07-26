Sites for poor in R5 Zone not Jagan’s gift: Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was portraying himself as ‘Dana Karnudu’ after distributing house sites to the poor in R5 Zone of Amaravati region.

Addressing a press conference at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Tuesday, Naidu accused Jagan of shamelessly attributing caste, religion and region to farmers without giving them due respect. “Jagan is harassing the farmers, who gave their lands for the construction of capital city Amaravati. Atrocity cases have also been registered against SC and ST farmers,” he charged.

Cultivation had become a burden to farmers because of the irrelevant farm policies of the YSRC government. “The average debt of each farmer in Andhra Pradesh is four times more than the national average,” he pointed out.

Though the Kharif season started long ago, the State is still experiencing drought. Agricultural operations should have commenced by now, but the prevailing situation is totally different as several districts have recorded less than normal rainfall this season. But Jagan has not conducted any review meeting on inadequate rainfall and lack of progress in Kharif operations. Paddy farmers have not been advised to go for alternative crops due to lack of adequate rainfall, he deplored.

The Leader of Opposition is of the view that Jagan has absolutely no understanding of agriculture and no commitment to the welfare of farmers. No plans have been formulated to develop agriculture sector and it has been pushed into deep crisis, he said.

“Due to mounting debt, about 3,000 farmers had taken the extreme step of ending their lives in the State in the last four years. Andhra Pradesh stood second in the country in tenant farmer suicides and ranked third in ryot suicides, which is quite alarming,” he deplored.

“I strived hard to transform Rayalaseema into a horticulture hub and coastal districts as the aqua hub. During the TDP regime, steps were initiated to increase the acreage of commercial crops in the State. Contrary to it, ganja farming is thriving in the State in the YSRC government,” the TDP chief bemoaned.

Terming Jagan a master in manipulating figures, Naidu expressed apprehensions about the future of farmers in the State. He demanded that the YSRC government release a white paper on the financial aid provided to farmers in the last four years.

The TDP will soon come up with a policy for the welfare of farmers, besides providing them Rs 20,0000 each per annum, if it comes to power in the next elections, Naidu vowed.

