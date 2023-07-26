Speedy justice: RCT Lok Adalat to dispose of 100 cases in four days

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In order to provide speedy justice and ensure prompt disposal of pending registered cases due to untoward incidents and accidents in its jurisdiction, the Railway Claims Tribunal (RCT), Amaravati Bench, Guntur is holding a four-day Lok Adalat from July 24.

The objective of holding the Lok Adalat is to provide relief to rail users by way of expeditious payment of compensation to the victims of rail accidents and to those whose goods were lost or damaged in transit. It will dispose of 100 cases within a span of four days.Gyan Prakash Tewari, Member Judicial, RCT Amaravati Bench, termed the Lok Adalat an opportunity for the applicants to get speedy trial of cases, which are long pending.

G John Prasad said 100 cases, which are mutually agreed for fair compensation by both the private party and the Railway administration will be taken up during the Lok Adalat. The applicants, whose cases are disposed of, will be eligible for fair compensation by duly following the extant rules and procedure.

BS Christopher, chief claims officer, said with a view to provide speedy relief to the victims in accidents and untoward incidents, the South Central Railway has come forward to settle 100 cases in this edition of Lok Adalat.K Rajendra Prasad, Additional Registrar of RCT, and K Kamalakar Babu, presenting officer, supervised the proceedings of Lok Adalat on Tuesday.

