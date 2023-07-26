Strive to strengthen party, AP BJP chief exhorts activists

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The BJP will fight for the issues of sarpanches and intensify protests across the State, said BJP AP unit president Daggubati Purandeswari. She along with national BJP secretary Sunil Deodhar, and core committee member Sujana Chowdary, held the AP coastal zone meeting here on Tuesday.

She said while evolving an action plan and acting accordingly, BJP activists should strive to strengthen the party at the grassroots level. Seeking solution for the issues of sarpanches, she urged the party cadre to organise protests on August 10 across the State. The BJP activists should strive in unity to make the party a strong force in the State and win the trust of people, she added. She reiterated that the BJP supports Amaravati as the only capital of the State and also demanded a white paper on the housing for the poor.

Addressing the gathering, Sujana pointed out that while the Centre is funding majority of the welfare schemes being implemented in the State, the BJP is failing to gain publicity for the same. Commenting on the national politics, Sunil Deodhar opined that some forces are trying to manipulate the truth behind Manipur incidents and trying to portray the BJP as the villain, which should be countered.

