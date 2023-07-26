YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case: ‘Aspersions being cast to weaken YSRC’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In the wake of certain media reports stating that YS Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Suneetha Narreddy mentioned names of YS Bharathi and Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy in a statement pertaining to the former minister’s murder case, the latter refuted the allegations and maintained that his character was being assassinated based on selected portions of the supplementary chargesheet filed by the CBI.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the YSRC general secretary and government advisor clarified that he had not visited Suneetha’s house with YS Bharathi, wife of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, after Viveka’s murder and had not asked Suneetha to conduct a press conference, as reported by a section of media.

“Ten days after the former minister’s demise, my wife and I met Suneetha to offer condolences,” he added.

Sajjala asserted that the only motive behind all such baseless allegations was to cast aspersions on YSRC leaders and demoralise Jagan and his family ahead of 2024 polls.

On the CBI’s supplementary chargesheet, Sajjala said, “It looks more like a crude script of a third-rate daily soap, where characters and sequences change frequently. It appears as though the chargesheet is based on statements rather than evidence, giving sufficient masala to media that supports the TDP.”

With Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy and his father Bhaskar Reddy being named accused, Sajjala questioned what motive could they have for conspiring the murder.“What is the need for Avinash, a sitting MP, to conspire for the seat. Jagan had chosen Avinash to be the MP candidate in 2011, when the party was formed,” he stated.

“Both Jagan and Avinash had the blessings of Viveka,” Sajjala said. “They (TDP) want to demoralise Jagan and create doubts in the minds of people. Naidu is known for managing and manipulating systems. People have not forgotten the fact that Viveka’s defeat in the MLC election was a result of the conspiracy of the TDP chief and his follower B Tech Ravi. Later, Adinarayana Reddy joined Naidu’s camp, although he won on YSRC ticket,” he remarked.

“For unknown reasons, Suneetha changed her tack and is now with the rival camp. She is just following their advise,” he said and questioned her frequent contradictory statements. Stating that Suneetha issued a statement after Avinash sent a letter to the CBI on June 16, Sajjala questioned why Viveka’s second marriage was never mentioned.

“In her first press statement after her father’s murder, Suneetha asked people not to character assisnate her father. However, a section of media did exactly that by bringing up Viveka’s second marriage. Today, she is close to the same people who tried to bring disrepute her father,” he noted.

Asserting that the YSRC government has always wanted to identify the culprits behind Viveka’s murder, Sajjala pointed out, “Had our government thought otherwise, would it not have brought the case to a logical conclusion instead of handing it over to CBI for an impartial investigation.”The YSRC leader said Dastagiri, one of the main accused in the case, was made approver to divert the case and frame Avinash as an accused.

Sajjala also questioned the lack of probe into the facts that came to light during the course of investigation of the case like Viveka’s second marriage, his financial problems and his intention to give 25 per cent of his property to his son with Shamim, his second wife.

VIJAYAWADA: In the wake of certain media reports stating that YS Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Suneetha Narreddy mentioned names of YS Bharathi and Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy in a statement pertaining to the former minister’s murder case, the latter refuted the allegations and maintained that his character was being assassinated based on selected portions of the supplementary chargesheet filed by the CBI. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the YSRC general secretary and government advisor clarified that he had not visited Suneetha’s house with YS Bharathi, wife of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, after Viveka’s murder and had not asked Suneetha to conduct a press conference, as reported by a section of media. “Ten days after the former minister’s demise, my wife and I met Suneetha to offer condolences,” he added. Sajjala asserted that the only motive behind all such baseless allegations was to cast aspersions on YSRC leaders and demoralise Jagan and his family ahead of 2024 polls.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On the CBI’s supplementary chargesheet, Sajjala said, “It looks more like a crude script of a third-rate daily soap, where characters and sequences change frequently. It appears as though the chargesheet is based on statements rather than evidence, giving sufficient masala to media that supports the TDP.” With Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy and his father Bhaskar Reddy being named accused, Sajjala questioned what motive could they have for conspiring the murder.“What is the need for Avinash, a sitting MP, to conspire for the seat. Jagan had chosen Avinash to be the MP candidate in 2011, when the party was formed,” he stated. “Both Jagan and Avinash had the blessings of Viveka,” Sajjala said. “They (TDP) want to demoralise Jagan and create doubts in the minds of people. Naidu is known for managing and manipulating systems. People have not forgotten the fact that Viveka’s defeat in the MLC election was a result of the conspiracy of the TDP chief and his follower B Tech Ravi. Later, Adinarayana Reddy joined Naidu’s camp, although he won on YSRC ticket,” he remarked. “For unknown reasons, Suneetha changed her tack and is now with the rival camp. She is just following their advise,” he said and questioned her frequent contradictory statements. Stating that Suneetha issued a statement after Avinash sent a letter to the CBI on June 16, Sajjala questioned why Viveka’s second marriage was never mentioned. “In her first press statement after her father’s murder, Suneetha asked people not to character assisnate her father. However, a section of media did exactly that by bringing up Viveka’s second marriage. Today, she is close to the same people who tried to bring disrepute her father,” he noted. Asserting that the YSRC government has always wanted to identify the culprits behind Viveka’s murder, Sajjala pointed out, “Had our government thought otherwise, would it not have brought the case to a logical conclusion instead of handing it over to CBI for an impartial investigation.”The YSRC leader said Dastagiri, one of the main accused in the case, was made approver to divert the case and frame Avinash as an accused. Sajjala also questioned the lack of probe into the facts that came to light during the course of investigation of the case like Viveka’s second marriage, his financial problems and his intention to give 25 per cent of his property to his son with Shamim, his second wife.