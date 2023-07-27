Home States Andhra Pradesh

357 students in Andhra to get Rs 45 crore under Videshi Vidya Deevena

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will release the amount with the click of a button at his camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is set for the disbursement of Rs 45.53 crore to 357 students for pursuing higher education abroad under the Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will release the amount with the click of a button at his camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday.

The aim of the scheme is to extend aid to students belonging to the poor SC, ST, BC and minority communities, who secured seats in top universities of the world. They will be provided aid of up to Rs 1.25 crore and students from other communities will get Rs 1 crore.

The aid provided under the scheme in the last six months is Rs 65.48 crore. During the previous TDP regime, the aid was limited to very few and funding too was limited to Rs 15 lakh for SCs and STs and Rs 10 lakh for others. A total of Rs 318 crore dues of 3,326 students were not cleared, officials said.

