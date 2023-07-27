Home States Andhra Pradesh

APSSDC signs MoU with INLAMOBI for overseas jobs in priority sectors

The platform’s main aim is to be a one stop shop for all needs related to international mobility.

Published: 27th July 2023

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government plans to take skill development initiatives to tap overseas job opportunities in identified priority sectors. The specific focus has been on regions like the Middle East, European Union, Australia, Canada, Japan and the US.

As part of the initiative, the AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International Aggregation Platform for Mobility (INLAMOBI).

The platform’s main aim is to be a one-stop shop for all needs related to international mobility. It will help a migrant throughout the journey starting from demand identification to integrating into the migrant country, besides assisting to establish a centre of excellence for delivering/imparting language and future skill training in a structured manner using both digital platforms and physical classrooms and running a pilot programme in the health and hospitality sector.

Speaking on the occasion, APSSDC Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Vinod Kumar said the State is a perfect ground for international placements with the required skilling infrastructure and skilled workforce.

INLAMOBI president (Operations) Srikumar Menon said human resource in the form of knowledge and skills, is the most crucial resource for a nation. It is more so true for a State like Andhra Pradesh, which takes pride in its rich talent pool of youth proficient in IT and related knowledge skills, he said and exuded confidence that the MoU signed between APSSDC and INLAMOBI will go a long way in streamlining the employment and job migration process for Andhra youth.

