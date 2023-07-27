BJP-JSP pact to contest polls: Daggubati Purandeswari

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: State BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari has categorically stated that their party is in alliance with Jana Sena and both parties will contest the elections together. As regards to poll pact with other parties, she said the BJP central leadership will decide on it.

Speaking to media persons in Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday after holding the Godavari Zone meeting of the party, she said the immediate task entrusted to her is to strengthen the party from the grassroots in Andhra Pradesh.

“Now, I am touring the State, meeting the party rank and file and holding zonal meetings to get a clear picture at the ground level and infuse confidence among BJP cadres,” Purandeswari said. Accusing the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government of rebranding the Central schemes as its own, she demanded that it make public the facts relating to the Central support to Andhra Pradesh.

“Several crores of funds have been released for 22 lakh houses sanctioned for AP. In the last nine years, at least 65% of houses should have been completed. What happened to those houses? How many have been completed? Let the State government clarify it,” she demanded.

The State BJP chief also said the YSRC government should explain where the funds released by the Centre under various schemes had gone.“The Centre has provided Rs 1,800 crore for the Dredging Corporation at Antarvedi, the railway line from Bhadrachalam to Kovvur, national highways and a main railway line from Kakinada to Pithapuram have been sanctioned. Funds have also been released for Kakinada Smart City. However, there has been no progress in the projects. Funds given to the State by the Centre for Development schemes are being diverted. Funds given to local bodies have also been diverted,” Purandeswari charged.

Making a scathing attack on the YSRC government for its indifferent attitude towards the Polavaram project, she said the Centre is committed to completing it, which is a national project as per schedule. “But, the State government has not yet submitted even the details of the displaced people of submerged villages. So there has been a delay in sanctioning funds for Rehabilitation and Resettlement of the Polavaram project oustees,” she said.

Purandeswari alleged that the law and order situation in the State went for a toss under the YSRC government. “It is because of that, the State has not been getting any investors while those who have already set up industries in AP are moving to other States,” she observed. Reiterating the BJP's support to the sarpanches’ agitation, she urged the BJP cadres to stage a protest for the cause of sarpanches on August 10.

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: State BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari has categorically stated that their party is in alliance with Jana Sena and both parties will contest the elections together. As regards to poll pact with other parties, she said the BJP central leadership will decide on it. Speaking to media persons in Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday after holding the Godavari Zone meeting of the party, she said the immediate task entrusted to her is to strengthen the party from the grassroots in Andhra Pradesh. “Now, I am touring the State, meeting the party rank and file and holding zonal meetings to get a clear picture at the ground level and infuse confidence among BJP cadres,” Purandeswari said. Accusing the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government of rebranding the Central schemes as its own, she demanded that it make public the facts relating to the Central support to Andhra Pradesh.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Several crores of funds have been released for 22 lakh houses sanctioned for AP. In the last nine years, at least 65% of houses should have been completed. What happened to those houses? How many have been completed? Let the State government clarify it,” she demanded. The State BJP chief also said the YSRC government should explain where the funds released by the Centre under various schemes had gone.“The Centre has provided Rs 1,800 crore for the Dredging Corporation at Antarvedi, the railway line from Bhadrachalam to Kovvur, national highways and a main railway line from Kakinada to Pithapuram have been sanctioned. Funds have also been released for Kakinada Smart City. However, there has been no progress in the projects. Funds given to the State by the Centre for Development schemes are being diverted. Funds given to local bodies have also been diverted,” Purandeswari charged. Making a scathing attack on the YSRC government for its indifferent attitude towards the Polavaram project, she said the Centre is committed to completing it, which is a national project as per schedule. “But, the State government has not yet submitted even the details of the displaced people of submerged villages. So there has been a delay in sanctioning funds for Rehabilitation and Resettlement of the Polavaram project oustees,” she said. Purandeswari alleged that the law and order situation in the State went for a toss under the YSRC government. “It is because of that, the State has not been getting any investors while those who have already set up industries in AP are moving to other States,” she observed. Reiterating the BJP's support to the sarpanches’ agitation, she urged the BJP cadres to stage a protest for the cause of sarpanches on August 10.