Chandrababu Naidu totally neglected irrigation: YSRC MLA

VIJAYAWADA: Rayachoti YSRC MLA Gadikota Srikanth Reddy lashed out at TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for his adverse comments on irrigation projects in the State, more so in Rayalaseema. Speaking to media persons in Hyderabad on Wednesday, he said out of hatred, the TDP chief had done grave injustice to Rayalaseema region with regard to irrigation projects. “He has no moral right to speak about Rayalaseema and irrigation projects. Can he tell even a single project that was completed by his government?” he questioned.

The YSRC MLA said Naidu, who termed agriculture a waste, did not complete even a single project and it was the TDP chief who denied the rightful share of water for Rayalseema region. “Who has forgotten Naidu’s protest against Pothireddypadu Head Regulator expansion works?” he asked.

Srikanth Reddy said there are only two leaders, who were wholeheartedly committed to the development of Rayalseema -- YS Rajasekhara Reddy and his son YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. HNSS and GNSS had become a reality because of YSR. “Naidu on the other hand, even failed to get water to his own Kuppam constituency. Was it not a fact that he used Polavaram as an ATM and where are the works to have been done under Neeru Chettu at a total cost of `4,200 crore?” he questioned.

