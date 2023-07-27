Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu totally neglected irrigation: YSRC MLA

Srikanth Reddy said there are only two leaders, who were wholeheartedly committed to the development of Rayalseema -- YS Rajasekhara Reddy and his son YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Published: 27th July 2023 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2023 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief and former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu had called for a protest against rising fuel prices.

TDP chief and former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu. (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Rayachoti YSRC MLA Gadikota Srikanth Reddy lashed out at TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for his adverse comments on irrigation projects in the State, more so in Rayalaseema. Speaking to media persons in Hyderabad on Wednesday, he said out of hatred, the TDP chief had done grave injustice to Rayalaseema region with regard to irrigation projects. “He has no moral right to speak about Rayalaseema and irrigation projects. Can he tell even a single project that was completed by his government?” he questioned.

The YSRC MLA said Naidu, who termed agriculture a waste, did not complete even a single project and it was the TDP chief who denied the rightful share of water for Rayalseema region. “Who has forgotten Naidu’s protest against Pothireddypadu Head Regulator expansion works?” he asked.

Srikanth Reddy said there are only two leaders, who were wholeheartedly committed to the development of Rayalseema -- YS Rajasekhara Reddy and his son YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. HNSS and GNSS had become a reality because of YSR. “Naidu on the other hand, even failed to get water to his own Kuppam constituency. Was it not a fact that he used Polavaram as an ATM and where are the works to have been done under Neeru Chettu at a total cost of `4,200 crore?” he questioned.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu Irrigation project

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp