Clashes break out between TDP and YSRCP supporters in Vinukonda over sand mining allegations

Earlier this week, Andhra police filed a case against TDP leader GV Anjaneyulu.

Published: 27th July 2023 02:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2023 06:28 AM

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Tension prevailed at Vinukonda in Palnadu district on Thursday after police opened fire in the air to disperse a mob of YSRC and TDP activists following a clash between them. The two groups fought a pitched battle with sticks and stones, leaving 15 people injured. Internet services were suspended in the town for some time to prevent the spread of rumours.

According to information reaching here, TDP leaders gathered near the RTC bus stand in Vinukonda to protest against cases filed against former MLA GV Anjaneyulu after he alleged that local legislator B Brahma Naidu was involved in illegal sand mining.

Earlier this week, Anjaneyulu visited Brahma Naidu’s private property to ‘observe’ the illegal sand mining. Following this, local police filed a case against him. While passing through the bus stand to attend the Jagananna Suraksha programme, the MLA observed the protests and challenged the TDP cadre to prove their allegations.

The situation further escalated when Anjaneyulu also rushed to the spot and both leaders got into a heated argument. They challenged each other to prove the charges. In no time, activists of both parties clashed with sticks and stones, injuring 15 people and slightly damaging Brahma Naidu’s car. Police opened fire in the air once to control the situation.

Following the clash, Section 144 was imposed and additional forces were deployed in Vinukonda on Thursday | Express

Speaking to TNIE, Narasaraopet DSP A Mahesh said they are identifying the people who participated in the clashes. “A case will be registered and a thorough investigation would be conducted,” he added. An uneasy calm prevailed in the town as Section 144 was imposed and additional forces were deployed.

The incident led to political mud-slinging as both TDP and YSRC leaders blamed each other for the clash. Brahma Naidu alleged that the entire incident was staged as the yellow party wanted to create a tense situation in the district to gain political mileage ahead of Nara Lokesh’s Yuva Galam padayatra entering Palnadu.“The public is aware of their cheap tactics and will not fall for them,” Brahma Naidu remarked.

Refuting his comments, TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah accused the MLA of planning the clashes to kill TDP workers and disrupt peace in the region. “The clash was pre-meditated by Bolla and government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy to prevent Lokesh’s padayatra from entering Palnadu,” he claimed. Further, he also alleged that police officers were operating in favour of the ruling party and took the whole incident out of context.

Political sulgfest

The incident led both TDP and YSRC leaders to blame each other for the clash. While the TDP claimed that the clash was pre-meditated by YSRC, Brahma Naidu accused TDP of creating tension in the district ahead of Lokesh’s yatra entering Palnadu

