Flood crisis grips Andhra Pradesh with more rainfall forecast

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With incessant rainfall in the upper catchment areas, the floodwater in the river Godavari crossed the first warning level for the third time in this season in Bhadrachalam on Wednesday. Amid the release of floodwater from the upstream projects, the water level touched 46.2 feet at 6 pm. According to the authorities, a second warning is likely to be issued if the water level crosses the 48-foot mark. Additionally, the floodwater gushing into the low-lying areas of Bhadrachalam town has compounded the fear of residents in the district. Officials say further flooding is likely in the Godavari River as heavy rainfall continues to pound the district.

Meanwhile, there has been no relief for the people in the Godavari districts and the surrounding areas. The water level touched 11 feet at Dowleswaram Barrage near Rajamahendravaram. According to the barrage authorities, 8 lakh cusecs of floodwater was discharged into the sea on Wednesday. A first warning is likely to be issued at the barrage in the wee hours of Thursday. “With continuous rainfall and release of floodwater from upstream projects in Telangana and Maharashtra, the water level is likely to reach the first warning level at Dowleswaram barrage,” said an official.

ASR Collector directed the officials to evacuate the residents in flood-prone villages of Kunavaram, VR Puram, Chintur and Yetapaka mandals to relief centres immediately. He advised the villagers not to wait for the floodwater to enter their villages. Keeping in view the first warning at Bhadrachalam, the district administrations of ASR, Eluru, East Godavari, West Godavari, Kakinada and Konaseema have been put on high alert.

High alert sounded in six districts

Narsipatnam in Anakapalle and Nuzvid in Eluru recorded the highest rainfall of 12 cm. While Vijayawada recorded 8 cm rainfall, 7 cm was reported in Visakhapatnam

The authorities lifted 40 gates of Prakasam barrage by two feet at 6 pm on Wednesday. The floodwater inflow reached a staggering 80,000 cusecs

NDRF teams deployed at P Gannavaram in Konaseema and Kunavaram in ASR as part of precautionary measure. Eight rescue boats readied in both districts

Vizag control room

Helpline numbers: 0891-2590100, 0891-2590102

