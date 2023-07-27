Forest authorities mull 5 eco parks in Andhra's Palnadu

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: With an initiative to provide more lung space to the public, the Palnadu forest department is planning to set up five eco parks in the district. Basic amenities like waiting rooms, resting places, trekking routes, portable water supply, washrooms, and other facilities would be provided in the eco-parks for the benefit of the tourists. In this direction, the forest officials have prepared a master plan and allotted Rs 1.20 crore for each eco park.

The eco parks that are to be developed are Daida Eco Park in Gurazala, Mannepalli Eco Park in Macherla, Guthikonda Bilam Eco Park in Piduguralla mandal, Bhatrupalem Eco Park in Dachepalli mandal, and Sajeevanikonda Eco Park in Muppalla mandal. Funds for the purpose will be mobilised from within the budget of the department and also from donors, with facilities being named as per their choice of donors as a mark of gratitude.

The main objective of these eco parks is to protect the ecosystems they host and to raise awareness in the public about the importance of preserving the environment, making them familiar with nature. In addition, it provides a pleasant place to escape from the daily grind and enjoy nature, said district forest department officials.

New Nagaravanams

Apart from the existing Nagaravanam in Kondaveedu, four other Nagaravanams would be set up in forest regions in Devarampadu, Vinukonda, and Macherla, while Boppudi Nagaravanam would be set up in the social forest region in Chilakaluripet with Rs 3.28 crores each to develop tourism and also conservation of the forest in urban areas. While the central government would fund the Nagaravanam project by allotting Rs 2 crore for each Nagaravanam, the state would bear the additional budget.

