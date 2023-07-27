‘No plea from Andhra Pradesh to include 4 new castes in OBC list’: Union Minister

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM / VIJAYAWADA: No recommendation has been received from the Andhra Pradesh government for the inclusion of Turpu Kapus, Sistakaranalu, Kalinga Vysyas and Sondis in the OBC list, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar said.

Replying to a question on OBC status for the four castes in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, the Union Minister said the addition of any new caste in the Central list of OBCs requires a specific recommendation from the State government with all documentary research evidence as the first step.

Later, the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) will examine the recommendation and make a suitable recommendation to the Central Government, said Union Minister of State for Social Justice Pratima Bhaumik, in reply to a supplementary question by BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao.

Speaking on the issue, Rao said he has requested the NCBC to take suo motu action in the matter and visit Andhra Pradesh to conduct public hearings with the representatives of the four castes and seek views and recommendations from the AP government to expedite the process of inclusion of Turpu Kapus, Sistakarnalu, Kalinga Vysyas and Sondis in the Central list of OBCs. “NCBC Chairman Hansraj Ahir has agreed to visit Andhra Pradesh on August 1 and take effective steps for the inclusion of the four castes in the Central list of OBCs,” the MP said.

TDP MP’s plea for OBC status to more castes

Srikakulam TDP MP K Ram Mohan Naidu submitted a memorandum to National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) Chairman Hansraj Gangaram Ahir and urged him to include Sistakaranams, Kalinga Vysyas, Sondi and Arvala castes in the Central list of OBCs.

Informing that the four communities mentioned above have a population of around 12 lakh, he said they are among the most backward communities with poor economic, social, and educational status. These communities are highly under-developed and 90% of their population is living below the poverty line. They are also not able to sustain their children’s education.

The people of the four communities in AP have been agitating since the constitution of the Mandal Commission in 1979 for the inclusion of their castes in the Central list of OBCs, the MP said.

