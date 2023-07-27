Restore fare concession to scribes, TDP MP appeals to Railways and centre

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP MP Galla Jayadev appealed to the Railway Minister and the Prime Minister to restore concession and other facilities to Accredited Press Correspondents forthwith. Making a special mention of the matter under rule 377 in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Jayadev said the Press Council of India is playing a pivotal role in disseminating news and information to people, preserving freedom of the press and maintaining ethical, moral and professional standards among its fraternity.

“Journalists are required to travel extensively to perform their professional assignments and the Railways used to provide them fare concession till Covid-19. The Railways, after the restoration of all trains post-Covid, have, no doubt, restored many concessions extended before. And there is also no doubt that the Railways are giving concessions of more than Rs 50,000 crore per annum to various categories of passengers. But, the concession given to Accredited Press Correspondents has not been restored,” he said.

No scope for lapses in CUET: Union Minister

Common University Entrance Test (CUET) was conducted in a foolproof manner and there was no scope for any lapses, asserted Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar, in a written reply to YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy’s query in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The National Testing Agency had conducted CUET and as regards to veracity of answers in the key issued, he said in the temporary key uploaded to the CUET website. Students were given an opportunity to challenge the temporary key by collecting Rs 200 per question. The results will be based on the final key only, he said.

