Home States Andhra Pradesh

Restore fare concession to scribes, TDP MP appeals to Railways and centre

The Railways, after restoration of all trains post-Covid, has, no doubt, restored many concessions extended before.

Published: 27th July 2023 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2023 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Railway, Trains

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP MP Galla Jayadev appealed to the Railway Minister and the Prime Minister to restore concession and other facilities to Accredited Press Correspondents forthwith. Making a special mention of the matter under rule 377 in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Jayadev said the Press Council of India is playing a pivotal role in disseminating news and information to people, preserving freedom of the press and maintaining ethical, moral and professional standards among its fraternity.

“Journalists are required to travel extensively to perform their professional assignments and the Railways used to provide them fare concession till Covid-19. The Railways, after the restoration of all trains post-Covid, have, no doubt, restored many concessions extended before. And there is also no doubt that the Railways are giving concessions of more than Rs 50,000 crore per annum to various categories of passengers. But, the concession given to Accredited Press Correspondents has not been restored,” he said.

No scope for lapses in CUET: Union Minister

Common University Entrance Test (CUET) was conducted in a foolproof manner and there was no scope for any lapses, asserted Union Minister of State for Education  Subhas Sarkar, in a written reply to YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy’s query in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The National Testing Agency had conducted CUET and as regards to veracity of answers in the key issued, he said in the temporary key uploaded to the CUET website. Students were given an opportunity to challenge the temporary key by collecting Rs 200 per question. The results will be based on the final key only, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Galla Jayadev CUET Railway Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp