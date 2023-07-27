Roads turn into rivers as 4 hours of downpour leaves Visakhapatnam in deluge

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Normal lives were thrown out of gear as several arterial roads in Visakhapatnam were completely waterlogged following a downpour on Wednesday. Even as commuters struggled to wade through knee-deep rainwater in several low-lying areas, vehicular movement came to a grinding halt in the city.

In view of the heavy to extremely heavy rainfall forecast in Visakhapatnam and other parts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), the district administration announced a holiday for all schools on Thursday. People were caught off guard due to the sudden downpour.

Many roads in the city and other towns and villages were left underwater. Heavy rainfall was reported in Madhurawada Jatara, Kapuluppada, Yendada, Zoopark, Gambheeram, Gajuwaka, Paradesipalem Seetammadhara, Pendurthi, Gangavaram and other areas. Some low-lying areas were inundated completely. However, no major damage or loss of life was reported due to heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the rainfall brought cheer to farmers who began farm operations, which were delayed due to scanty rainfall. As a precautionary measure, NDRF, Indian Navy and Coast Guard have been put on standby.

It may be noted that the port city has been receiving intermittent rainfall for the past two days under the influence of a well-marked low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal. Other parts of North Andhra districts too have experienced downpours.

Narsipatnam in Anakapalle district recorded 12 cm of rainfall in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. Though it was cloudy on Wednesday morning, torrential rains battered the district by 2pm and continued till late in the night.

According to the real-time data received at 9 pm on Wednesday, Tamada village in Laveru mandal of Srikakulam district received the highest rainfall of 21.8 cm, followed by 14.1 cm in Poospatairega in Vizianagaram district, 12.7 cm in Amadalavalasa in Srikakulam and 11.1 cm in Visakhapatnam.

