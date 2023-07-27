Home States Andhra Pradesh

Roads turn into rivers as 4 hours of downpour leaves Visakhapatnam in deluge

Meanwhile, the rainfall brought cheer to farmers who began farm operations, which were delayed due to scanty rainfall.

Published: 27th July 2023 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2023 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Some low-lying areas were inundated completely.

Some low-lying areas were inundated completely.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Normal lives were thrown out of gear as several arterial roads in Visakhapatnam were completely waterlogged following a downpour on Wednesday. Even as commuters struggled to wade through knee-deep rainwater in several low-lying areas, vehicular movement came to a grinding halt in the city.  

In view of the heavy to extremely heavy rainfall forecast in Visakhapatnam and other parts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), the district administration announced a holiday for all schools on Thursday. People were caught off guard due to the sudden downpour.

Many roads in the city and other towns and villages were left underwater. Heavy rainfall was reported in Madhurawada Jatara, Kapuluppada, Yendada, Zoopark, Gambheeram, Gajuwaka, Paradesipalem Seetammadhara, Pendurthi, Gangavaram and other areas. Some low-lying areas were inundated completely. However, no major damage or loss of life was reported due to heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the rainfall brought cheer to farmers who began farm operations, which were delayed due to scanty rainfall. As a precautionary measure, NDRF, Indian Navy and Coast Guard have been put on standby.

It may be noted that the port city has been receiving intermittent rainfall for the past two days under the influence of a well-marked low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal. Other parts of North Andhra districts too have experienced downpours.

Narsipatnam in Anakapalle district recorded 12 cm of rainfall in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. Though it was cloudy on Wednesday morning, torrential rains battered the district by 2pm and continued till late in the night.

According to the real-time data received at 9 pm on Wednesday,  Tamada village in Laveru mandal of Srikakulam district received the highest rainfall of 21.8 cm, followed by 14.1 cm in Poospatairega in Vizianagaram district, 12.7 cm in Amadalavalasa in Srikakulam and 11.1 cm in Visakhapatnam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra rains Waterlogging

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp