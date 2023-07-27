Home States Andhra Pradesh

Torrential rains: NTR and Krishna battle waterlogging woes

Published: 27th July 2023 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2023 09:17 AM

Krishna River Management Board, Telangana river, Andhra river, Godavari

Representational Image of Krishna River (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as torrential rain battered the Krishna Basin on Wednesday, both NTR and Krishna districts grappled with severe flooding. The situation prompted authorities to release water from the Prakasam Barrage into the sea for the first time this season.  The authorities lifted 40 gates of the barrage by two feet, while 30 gates were lifted by one foot at 6 pm on Wednesday.

The barrage received floodwater from the upper catchment areas at a rate of 80,000 cusecs, prompting an equivalent discharge of surplus water into the sea with 12 feet of water being retained. Meanwhile, two houses were damaged completely in a landslide, which was reported in Kasturbaipet in Vijayawada. Chief engineer of  Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) M Prabhakar said teams were working tirelessly to clear the waterlogged areas and overflowing drains.

Waterlogging was reported in areas such as APIIC colony and several bridges in the city. The flood also caused significant damage to the crops in Krishna district. Additionally, gates at Hamsala Devi beach were also closed. A control room with 08672 252572  number was also set up in the Collectorate in Machilipatnam.

