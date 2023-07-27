Two workers at flyover site die in Tirupati as crane carrying concrete segment snaps, falls on them

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Two migrant labourers died at the worksite of the Srinivasa Setu flyover during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday in Tirupati city. The two deceased individuals have been identified as Abhijit Ghowh (20), and Buddha Mandal (44), both natives of West Bengal and Bihar states.

The incident took place when the crane carrying a cement segment accidentally snapped and fell on the deceased while they were working to place the segment on the flyover railing.

According to police, the incident took place around 12.00 pm. The two workers were tightening the bolts beneath the segment when it suddenly fell on them.

On learning about the incident, the Tirupati East police rushed to the spot and pressed relief measures, and retrieved the bodies crushed under the cement structure after five hours.

The police shifted the bodies to SV Medical College for postmortem. Sources in the police department said a case will be filed after they receive a complaint from the concerned authorities.

Tirupati MLA Bhuman Karunakar Reddy, MCT Commissioner D Hairtha, and civic body officials visited the spot and took stock of the situation. Karunakar Reddy expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and assured all kinds of assistance from the government to the bereaved families.

