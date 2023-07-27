Voters list revision: Door-to-door survey to verify over 5 lakh voters in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As many as 5.21 lakh voters will be verified in the door-to-door survey for the revision of the voters list being held in Bapatla, said district Collector Ranjith Bhasha. He held a meeting with the political leaders in the district to discuss the details of the survey and received their opinions on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that, in the last five days, the survey was conducted in 35,278 houses and received 2,375 applications for change of addresses and other details. While 727 new votes were identified, 384 votes to be removed were identified.

He also assured that necessary action is being taken to ensure transparency in the survey. He instructed the officials to prevent any technical issues and other snags while submitting applications online.

“All political parties should set up their own agents and cooperate with the district administration to complete the survey without any untoward incidents,” he instructed. District revenue officer Lakshmi Sivajyothi, representatives of various political parties, and others were also present.

