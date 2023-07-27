Home States Andhra Pradesh

What is need for no-confidence vote, asks YSRC

YSRC stand on the issue is significant as there has been speculation that the BJP-Jana Sena alliance might join hands with the TDP to dethrone YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government.

Published: 27th July 2023 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2023 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

YSRC Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy I Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Soon after the Opposition moved a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led NDA government in Parliament, Rajya Sabha MP and YSRC general secretary V Vijayasai Reddy declared that the party will vote against the motion.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament on Wednesday, he asked, “When everything is going good, what is the necessity for a no-confidence motion? We are going to oppose it.”He also tweeted, “The YSRC Party does not support stalling the Parliament, especially after Home Minister Amit Shah has agreed to reply to the discussion on the Manipur issue.”

YSRC's stand on the issue is significant as there has been speculation that the BJP-Jana Sena alliance might join hands with the TDP to dethrone YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government. In a related development, State BJP chief D Purandeswari maintained that the saffron party and JSP will contest the elections together and added that the central leadership will take a decision on alliance with other parties.

She lashed out at the ruling YSRC over issues pertaining to the Centre’s support to the State government and the Polavaram irrigation project. Sources said the YSRC’s move to support the BJP highlights the strong relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, notwithstanding State politics.  

On the other hand, BJP State vice-president  S Vishnuvardhan Reddy said, “The issue is related to the national interest. There is no politics involved. YSRC supporting the NDA government with regard to the no-confidence motion could be in the national interest or maybe they are aware that the BJP does not lose to stand even without their support.”

Meanwhile, the TDP, which is neither a part of the NDA nor the newly-formed INDIA, is yet to make its stance official. “We will take a call on the issue after discussing the matter with party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu,” a TDP MP told TNIE.

