Home States Andhra Pradesh

19 per cent Vizag coast faces erosion risk: Centre

Prabhakar Reddy sought to know the manner in which the Union government looks at the nearly 30% erosion of the coastline in Vizag, as per experts.

Published: 28th July 2023 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2023 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

erosion

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

NELLORE: According to a survey by the National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR), 19% of the coastline in Visakhapatnam district is vulnerable to erosion, 43% is accretion (growing) while the remaining 38% is in a stable condition, Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju said in response to a query raised by YSRC MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The NCCR is an office attached to the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES).

Prabhakar Reddy sought to know the manner in which the Union government looks at the nearly 30% erosion of the coastline in Vizag, as per experts. He asked about the measures the Centre plans on taking for continuous nourishment of beaches in the country, particularly for beaches in AP.

He also wanted the government to respond to the experts’ view that if adequate precautions are not taken, RK Beach in Vizag could be like Marine Drive of Mumbai after 50 years.

Rijiju said 19% of the coastline in Visakhapatnam district and 22% coast of Vizag city was vulnerable to erosion.

“Technical support has been extended to coastal States, including AP, for designing coastal protection measures at vulnerable stretches and preparing Shoreline Management Plan. Beach nourishment with sand dredged from the ports of Vizag and Gangavaram should be continued to avoid further erosion at RK Beach. A comprehensive shore protection plan should be drawn to protect the coast,” the Minister said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
erosion risk Centre Vizag coast Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp