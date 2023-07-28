Andhra Pradesh HC hears pleas on attachment of AgriGold assets

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday heard a batch of writ petitions related to AgriGold. Two writ petitions were filed by AgriGold Farm Estates Pvt Limited, challenging the orders passed by the ED under the PMLA Act, attaching the same properties, which were attached by the CID under the Protection of Depositors Act 1999.

Three writ petitions were filed by Union Bank and Corporation Bank, challenging the same attachment orders passed by the ED as well as the attachment orders passed by the government on the ground that they are creditors of AgriGold and entitled to recover money from AgriGold as per the proceedings initiated under the Recovery of Debts and Bankruptcy Act.

They contended that neither the CID nor the ED could interfere with their right to recover money under the decrees of the Debts Recovery Tribunal (DRT). Another writ petition was filed by a purchaser from the sale of properties by the DRT, stating that he purchased it in the auction and could not be interdicted by the CID and ED.

Another writ was filed by an association of flat owners and agents contending that they had bought the properties much before the FIR was registered and therefore the ED could not attach the same.

Arguing on behalf of the State government, Advocate General S Sriram said the CID and the State’s power to subject the attached property to auction, is independent of the proceedings under the PMLA and the Bankruptcy Act.

“There is no conflict between the respective enactments and the first right is of the State to deal with the attached property so as to repay the depositors, whose money is collected by AgriGold and remain unpaid. The State, in the exercise of its parens patriae, has already distributed Rs 900 crore towards repayment to deposit holders under the value of Rs 20,000,” he informed.

While the accused have to independently defend themselves against the charges under the Depositors Act and the PMLA, the State’s power to auction the attached property cannot be curtailed by any other investigating agency of the claimant, he contended. Later, the court posted the hearing to July 31.

