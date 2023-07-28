AP set to be major player in petrochemicals

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Government of Andhra Pradesh participated in the 3rd edition of the two-day summit on ‘Global Chemicals and Petrochemicals Manufacturing Hubs' in India (GCPMH 2023) organised by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, in association with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in New Delhi on Thursday.

VIDEO | "India has set its sight on becoming energy independent by 2047," says Union Finance Minister @nsitharaman at 'Global Chemicals and Petrochemicals Manufacturing Hubs in India' Summit, Delhi. pic.twitter.com/oT26REwhFb — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 27, 2023

The summit was inaugurated by Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of the Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers and New and Renewable Energy Bhagwant Khuba. Senior officers from the AP government represented the State and presented the emerging opportunities in the chemical and petrochemical sector.

Commissioner of Industries, VC and MD of APIIC Pravin Kumar spoke about the vision of Andhra Pradesh in the chemicals and petrochemicals sector going forward, given the 640 sq km largest Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investment Region in India.

3rd edition of Global Chemicals and Petrochemicals Manufacturing Hubs in India begins at Hotel Le Meridien, New Delhi. #GCPMH2023



Watch live at https://t.co/JfvWM5Q2rT pic.twitter.com/vTgtxqHgHC — FICCI (@ficci_india) July 27, 2023

He highlighted that AP has been top in Ease of Doing Business and is a “Top Achiever” in ease of logistics, which is a true testimony to the business-friendly environment prevalent in Andhra Pradesh. He mentioned that the State has committed investments worth `13.42 lakh crore and emphasised on the readily available port, rail, road and air infrastructure and ecosystem available in Andhra Pradesh.

