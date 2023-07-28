Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP set to be major player in petrochemicals

Senior officers from the AP government represented the State and presented the emerging opportunities in chemical and petrochemical sector.

Nirmala Sitharaman

FICCI President Mr Subhrakant Panda welcomes Hon'ble Finance Minister Smt Nirmala Sitharaman with a Green Certificate during the 3rd edition of the summit on GCPMH 2023 in India. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Government of Andhra Pradesh participated in the 3rd edition of the two-day summit on ‘Global Chemicals and Petrochemicals Manufacturing Hubs' in India (GCPMH 2023) organised by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, in association with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in New Delhi on Thursday.

The summit was inaugurated by Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of the Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers and New and Renewable Energy Bhagwant Khuba. Senior officers from the AP government represented the State and presented the emerging opportunities in the chemical and petrochemical sector.

Commissioner of Industries, VC and MD of APIIC Pravin Kumar spoke about the vision of Andhra Pradesh in the chemicals and petrochemicals sector going forward, given the 640 sq km largest Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investment Region in India.

He highlighted that AP has been top in Ease of Doing Business and is a “Top Achiever” in ease of logistics, which is a true testimony to the business-friendly environment prevalent in Andhra Pradesh. He mentioned that the State has committed investments worth `13.42 lakh crore and emphasised on the readily available port, rail, road and air infrastructure and ecosystem available in Andhra Pradesh.

