CM’s inefficiency halted irrigation projects in AP: Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of doing great injustice to the irrigation sector as all the projects have come to a grinding halt due to his inefficiency, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu felt that if Vamsadhara, Nagavali, Godavari, Krishna and Pennar rivers, besides 69 other small rivers and tributaries in the State are interlinked, Andhra Pradesh will be in top position in South India.

In the last four years 198 projects, including 96 in Coastal Andhra and 102 in Rayalaseema, have been pre-closed, he mentioned.

Addressing a press conference at the TDP headquarters on Thursday, Naidu highlighted the importance given to the irrigation projects in coastal Andhra during the previous TDP regime and how they are now being neglected by the YSRC government. Pointing out that the TDP regime had spent Rs 21,442 crore on irrigation in Coastal Andhra, Naidu said the YSRC government had spent a mere Rs 4,375 crore in the last four years.

TDP chief has no right to speak on irrgation: Ambati

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu lambasted TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for his remarks against Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and to project himself as the messiah of Rayalasmeea.

“Nothing can be far from the truth, as to what he claimed during a press conference. Naidu has no moral right to speak about irrigation or agriculture. Everyone in the State knows, who did injustice to the two sectors when he was in power,” Ambati said while addressing a press conference on Thursday.

Pointing out a vote for note case against the TDP chief, the Water Resources Minister said for his own selfish motives, Naidu had not hesitated to pledge the interests of the State.“Naidu’s entire regime was full of drought and famine in the State. Now, the fellow, who said agriculture is a waste, took a U-turn and made baseless allegations against the State government headed by Jagan Mohan Reddy,” the Water Resources Minister observed.

