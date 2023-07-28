Kidney transplant racket busted in AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A kidney racket was busted and a 35-year-old woman was arrested by Bhavanipuram police for reportedly attempting to obtain a family members certificate (FMC) for the transplant, here on Thursday. Special teams have been formed and a hunt has been launched to nab the absconding mediator and the receiver.

According to the West zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) K Hanumantha Rao, the accused woman was identified as Gaadi Chinna, a resident of Bhavanipuram, who was reportedly approached by a woman (mediator) for kidney transplantation a month ago upon learning about Chinna’s financial problems.

The accused mediator had promised Chinna of Rs 7 lakh for kidney transplantation post-surgery. When the mediator came to know that the name of the kidney recipient must be in the donor’s FMC as per the hospital procedures, she and Chinna allegedly approached the West zone tahsildar office to apply for the same using fake documents, claiming the receiver was the donor’s brother.

However, when Tahsildar K Lakshmi verified the details of both parties, she found that Chinna had submitted fake documents for obtaining FMC. The tahsildar further learnt that Chinna applied FMC for illegal kidney transplantation and alerted Bhavanipuram police, who rushed to the spot and took the latter into custody. Based on the complaint of the tahsildar, a case has been registered against Chinna. During the investigation, the receiver of Chinna’s kidney was identified as Deepak Reddy, who hails from West Godavari district.

“The plan was to perform the kidney transplantation at a private hospital in West Godavari district. However, the surgery was halted as the hospital management sought the FMC of the donor. Teams have been formed to nab the mediator and her gang members,” said Rao.

