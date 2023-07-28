YSRC govt raised debt burden by over Rs 7L crore: BJP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP AP unit president Daggubati Purandeswari on Thursday took up the issue of alleged financial irregularities in the State with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Purandeswari called on Sitharaman in New Delhi and informed the latter that besides the loans that come under the FRBM limit, the State government was taking loans while ensuring that they don’t fall under the FRBM limit.

Shri @VMBJP, Hon'ble Minister of State for External Affairs & Parliamentary Affairs, and Smt @PurandeswariBJP, State President - @BJP4Andhra, call on Smt @nsitharaman at Parliament House. pic.twitter.com/OwrG3PcKmT July 27, 2023

“When Andhra Pradesh was formed, the outstanding debt burden on the State was Rs 97,000 crore. The debt burden went up to Rs 3,62,375 crore between 2014 and 2019. Currently, it has increased to Rs 10,77,000 crore. This means the YSRC government has increased the debt burden by Rs 7,14,625 crore in the last four years,” Purandeswari explained.

The State BJP chief went on to say that the AP government raised the loans through corporations that have no income by mortgaging State assets.“Depriving employees of DAs and PFs is condemnable. Funds that have to go to the Gram Panchayats under the 15th Finance Commission are also being diverted,’’ the State BJP chief explained.Purandesari sought review of the AP government’s irregularities by the Union Finance Ministry.

