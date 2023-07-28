YSRC Rajya Sabha MP ridicules TDP no-trust vote ‘claim’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy poked fun at the reports that the Opposition parties moved the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government at the Centre taking inspiration from the TDP.

#WATCH | YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy says, "When everything is going good, where is the necessity for No Confidence Motion? We are going to oppose the Motion." pic.twitter.com/P0YTGQZWXS — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2023

Posting the clipping of a vernacular newspaper, in which it was mentioned that the TDP no-confidence notice moved against the NDA government in 2018 was admitted by the Speaker with the Congress and some other Opposition parties supporting it.

While posting the news clipping, Vijayasai Reddy sought to know if it was the case then why the TDP MPs did not stand in support of the no-confidence notice moved by the Opposition parties against Modi. The YSRC MP demanded a reply either from the TDP or the party chief N Chandrababu Naidu on the claim.

Responding to the remarks made by Vijayasai Reddy through Twitter, TDP leaders said it is nothing but devils preaching Vedas. What was the strength of the YSRC MLAs when they moved a no-confidence motion against the Congress government led by Chief Minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy in the combined Andhra Pradesh, it was not even 10, said former minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy.

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy poked fun at the reports that the Opposition parties moved the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government at the Centre taking inspiration from the TDP. #WATCH | YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy says, "When everything is going good, where is the necessity for No Confidence Motion? We are going to oppose the Motion." pic.twitter.com/P0YTGQZWXS — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2023 Posting the clipping of a vernacular newspaper, in which it was mentioned that the TDP no-confidence notice moved against the NDA government in 2018 was admitted by the Speaker with the Congress and some other Opposition parties supporting it.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); While posting the news clipping, Vijayasai Reddy sought to know if it was the case then why the TDP MPs did not stand in support of the no-confidence notice moved by the Opposition parties against Modi. The YSRC MP demanded a reply either from the TDP or the party chief N Chandrababu Naidu on the claim. టీడీపీ స్ఫూర్తితోనే ‘ఇండియా కూటమి’ అవిశ్వాస తీర్మానం ప్రవేశపెట్టిందని ‘ఈనాడు’ చెప్పింది. మరి తీర్మానానికి మద్దతుగా టీడీపీ సభ్యులు పార్లమెంట్ లో ఎందుకు లేచి నిలబడలేదో టీడీపీ కానీ, చంద్రబాబు కానీ, రామోజీ కానీ సమాధానం చెప్పాలి! pic.twitter.com/NZPJABgTpR — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) July 27, 2023 Responding to the remarks made by Vijayasai Reddy through Twitter, TDP leaders said it is nothing but devils preaching Vedas. What was the strength of the YSRC MLAs when they moved a no-confidence motion against the Congress government led by Chief Minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy in the combined Andhra Pradesh, it was not even 10, said former minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy.