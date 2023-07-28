Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC Rajya Sabha MP ridicules TDP no-trust vote ‘claim’

Responding to the remarks made by Vijayasai Reddy through Twitter, TDP leaders said it is nothing but devils preaching Vedas.

Published: 28th July 2023 06:07 AM

YSRC Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy I Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy poked fun at the reports that the Opposition parties moved the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government at the Centre taking inspiration from the TDP.

Posting the clipping of a vernacular newspaper, in which it was mentioned that the TDP no-confidence notice moved against the NDA government in 2018 was admitted by the Speaker with the Congress and some other Opposition parties supporting it.

While posting the news clipping, Vijayasai Reddy sought to know if it was the case then why the TDP MPs did not stand in support of the no-confidence notice moved by the Opposition parties against Modi. The YSRC MP demanded a reply either from the TDP or the party chief N Chandrababu Naidu on the claim.

Responding to the remarks made by Vijayasai Reddy through Twitter, TDP leaders said it is nothing but devils preaching Vedas. What was the strength of the YSRC MLAs when they moved a no-confidence motion against the Congress government led by Chief Minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy in the combined Andhra Pradesh, it was not even 10, said former minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy.

