Andhra Pradesh CM announces Rs 2,000 aid for flood-hit families

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A sum of Rs 2,000 should be extended to each family, and Rs 1,000 each to individuals when they return home from the relief centres once the flood situation subsides, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said during a meeting with collectors of Alluri Sitharama Raju, Eluru, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema, East and West Godavari districts on Friday. He reviewed the rescue measures taken up in the flood-hit districts.

He added, “People living in kuccha houses in the deluge-hit regions should be given Rs 10,000 each, irrespective of the extent of damage, so they can carry out repair works when they are sent back.”Directing authorities to be vigilant of the swelling River Godavari, he urged them to utilise the services of the secretariat staff and volunteers to monitor the flood flow.

East Godavari District Collector Madhavi Latha said five rehabilitation centres have been set up. She directed civic officials to place barricades at all bathing ghats in Kovvur and Rajamahendravaram.

Officials visited Kedarilanka, Bridge Lanka, Yedurlammalanka, Kethavarilanka and other Lanka villages near Kotilingala ghat and shifted locals to two rehabilitation centres arranged in the city at Kotilingala ghat and Alcot Gardens.

She said 12 pregnant women were shifted from two submerged Lanka villages to rehabilitation centres.

Similarly, as many as 127 pregnant women and 124 children were evacuated from 34 flood-prone villages at Narasapuram in West Godavari, District Collector P Prasanti said.

In Konaseema, water from Rivers Vasita, Vaineteya and Gowthami entered low-lying Lanka villages, inundating causeways and disrupting traffic in the island villages.

As many as 200 personnel of the National and State Disaster Response Force were deployed in Kunavaram, Kukkunur, Velerupadu, and P Gannavaram mandals of the Godavari districts to carry out rescue operations.

