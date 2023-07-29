Andhra Pradesh effects reshuffle of nine IAS officers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has effected a minor reshuffle of nine IAS officers. According to an order issued by Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy, Gandham Chandrudu, who is waiting for posting, has been posted as Director of Horticulture and Sericulture.SS Sreedhar, Director of Horticulture and Sericulture, has been transferred and directed to report to the General Administration Department for further posting.

HM Dhyanachandra, who is waiting for a posting, has been posted as Additional Director of the Village Secretariat & Ward Secretariat. T Nishanthi, who is waiting for a posting, has been posted as Joint Secretary (Office of Chief Commissioner of Land Administration). Nupur Ajaykumar has been transferred and posted as Joint Collector and Additional District Magistrate of BR Ambedkar Konaseema District, duly relieving Himanshu Shukla from additional charge.

Tekkali Sub Collector Tatimakula Rahul Kumar Reddy has been transferred and posted as Joint Collector and Additional District Magistrate of Nandyal, duly relieving Manazir Jeelani Samoon from full additional charge. Narasapur Sub Collector Mallavarapu Suryateja has been transferred and posted as KR Puram ITDA Project Officer.

