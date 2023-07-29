BJP demands white paper on housing

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: State BJP president D Purandeswari has demanded that the YSRC government release a white paper on the total number of houses sanctioned by the Centre for Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to media persons here on Friday, she came down heavily on the YSRC government and accused it of diverting funds allocated for the Central schemes. “The Centre has sanctioned 1.57 lakh houses for AP. It is providing Rs 1.18 lakh for the construction of each house. However, the State government has completed only 21,000 houses,” she pointed out.

She said though the Centre was providing assistance to AP, the YSRC government was accusing it of not extending any help to the State. The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government had pushed the State into a debt trap as the official debts stood at Rs 4.74 lakh crore and unofficial debts at Rs 10.77 lakh crore. Though the Centre had laid emphasis on the development of highways and other basic infrastructure, the YSRC government had failed to lay even a single km of road, she alleged.

“The land mafia is ruling the roost and people are being fleeced as their lands are brought under the list of dotted lands. The law and order situation is at its lowest ebb in the State and no concrete action has been taken to curb the crime rate,” she deplored. In the last four years, the YSRC government has imposed a burden of thousands of crores on people by increasing power tariffs. “It is a pity that the YSRC government is borrowing money from liquor and power finance corporations,” she observed.

Her remarks like Naidu’s script: Gudivada

Minister for IT and Industries Gudivada Amarnath on Friday said State BJP chief D Purandeswari’s remarks against the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government looked like the script of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking to media persons here, he said Purandeswari seems to be very eager to ensure the victory of Naidu in the ensuing elections. She was unleashing a false campaign against the YSRC government, he alleged.

BJP leaders were not able to see the rapid development achieved by the State under the YSRC government. “Unlike in other parts of the country, several novel welfare schemes are being implemented in the State. We have fulfilled most of our election promises made to the people,” he asserted.

Amarnath alleged that though Purandeswari is officially in the BJP, she seems to be working for TDP unofficially in the party. “Why she is silent on the large-scale land scam in Vizag during the previous TDP regime. Purandeswari can join the TDP and take the reins of the party floated by her father NT Rama Rao. The YSRC will retain power despite conspiracies and alliances of opposition parties,” he averred.

Amarnath said they were ready for a debate on the allocation of Central funds for the States in the South and North. “I will prevail upon the CM to alienate land in one day if the Centre creates a new railway zone in Visakhapatnam, inclusive of the KK line,” he said. She did not raise the issue of Special Category Status for AP as promised in the BJP manifesto in 2014, he deplored.

