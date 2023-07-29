Home States Andhra Pradesh

Dhiraj Singh sworn in as AP High Court Chief Justice

After the oath taking ceremony, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy felicitated the Chief Justice.

Dhiraj Singh

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy felicitates Chief Justice of High Court Dhiraj Singh Thakur after the swearing-in ceremony in Vijayawada on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Friday. Governor S Abdul Nazeer administered the oath of office to Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur.

He succeeded Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, who was elevated as a Supreme Court Judge recently. After the oath-taking ceremony, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy felicitated the Chief Justice. Later, they attended high tea, along with the Governor.

Deputy Chief Minister (PR&RD) B Mutyala Naidu, Home Minister T Vanitha, Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu, Legislative Council Chairman K Moshen Raju, Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy, DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy, High Court judges, senior lawyers, people’s representatives and officials attended the programme.

Born on April 25, 1964, Dhiraj Singh Thakur enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Delhi on October 18, 1989. He was appointed a permanent Judge of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court on March 8, 2013. Later, he was transferred to the High Court of Judicature in Mumbai on June 10, 2022.

Comments

