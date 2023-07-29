Home States Andhra Pradesh

Prove TDP a champion of BCs: MP to Lokesh

Highlights initiatives taken by CM Jagan for social, economic and political empowerment of Backward Classes

Published: 29th July 2023 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2023 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Refuting the charges of TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh that the YSRC government ignored the welfare of Backward Classes, Rajya Sabha MP Mopidevi Venkataramana Rao dared him to furnish the details of what the previous TDP regime did for the empowerment of BCs from 2014 to 19.

Speaking to media persons in New Delhi on Friday, Mopidevi launched a broadside against TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh for claiming that their party championed the cause of BCs.
“We are throwing challenges from time to time to the opposition TDP leaders to come up with the details of what the previous TDP regime did for the social, political and economic empowerment of BCs. Why are they reneging to give a reply to our challenges if the previous TDP regime did a lot for the empowerment of BCs,” the YSRC MP asked.

Asserting that it is Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who gave due importance to BCs in social, economic and political spheres, Mopidevi said apart from setting up a BC Commission, 45% of Cabinet berths (11 ministers) and the Assembly Speaker post were given to BCs in the YSRC government. When it came to the Rajya Sabha, the TDP never nominated BCs for the Upper House of Parliament and Naidu had the dubious distinction of selling the Rajya Sabha MP seats to businessmen and upper caste persons, the YSRC leader remarked.

“But our leader Jagan nominated four BCs, who worked for the party to the Rajya Sabha. Similarly, six BCs got elected as Lok Sabha MPs, 31 BCs as MLAs and 19 BCs as MLCs because of the opportunity given by Jagan for their political empowerment, he said, adding that a large number of BCs were also given representation in the local bodies.

Stating that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government provided benefits to the tune of Rs 1.33 lakh crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and Non-DBT schemes, the MP said in employment, too, BCs were given a lion’s share in the recruitment of village/ward secretariat staff. “All the BCs are with Jagan as they are well aware of his commitment to their social, economic and political empowerment,” he asserted.
MPs Beeda Mastan Rao, Pilli Subash Chandra Bose and B Satyavathi were also present.

