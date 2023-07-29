Students for CM meet: Andhra Pradesh High Court asks secretaries to file counter

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday issued notices to Principal Secretary (School Education) Praveen Prakash and Principal Secretary (Home) Harish Kumar Gupta to file counter in regard to a petition filed against the Mandal Education Officer, issuing orders to send schoolchildren to the meeting of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Savara Chokka Rao, president of Adivasi Girijana Chaitanya Vedika Srikakulam district unit, filed the petition stating that the action of officials to mobilise schoolchildren for the Amma Vodi programme attended by Jagan in Kurupam recently amounts to a violation of the High Court judgment.

Petitioner’s counsel Jada Sravan said the High Court had earlier made it clear that mobilising or shifting children for any events except for Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations, amounts to violation of the rights of children. Sravan said the MEO had issued orders to mobilise children for the meeting and submitted photographs of the same.

The court issued orders to the two respondent officials and posted the matter after four weeks.

