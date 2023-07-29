Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP supremo to visit irrigation project sites in AP

The TDP chief is of the opinion that the Chief Minister is a curse to the Polavaram project, which is the lifeline of the State.

Published: 29th July 2023 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2023 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

N Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has announced that he will make field visits to the irrigation project sites across the State to expose the ‘failure’ of the YSRC government in completing them. Naidu held a press conference on Friday, explaining the poor progress in the execution of irrigation projects across the State.

“My concern is only about the people. I will undertake the Statewide tour next week with the sole aim of bringing awareness among the public on the need for economic development. I will visit all the project sites and explain to the people the damage caused by the YS Jagan  Mohan Reddy government to the irrigation sector,” he said.

The TDP chief is of the opinion that the Chief Minister is a curse to the Polavaram project, which is the lifeline of the State. In the name of reverse tendering, Jagan had totally reversed the Polavaram project and the State, the Opposition Leader remarked.

The diaphragm wall was washed away due to the foolish decisions of Jagan, he said and explained in detail that all the systems had found fault with the State government on the Polavaram project. Why the project, which was supposed to be completed by 2020 itself, is getting abnormally delayed, he asked.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu irrigation project sites
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp