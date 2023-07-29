TDP supremo to visit irrigation project sites in AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has announced that he will make field visits to the irrigation project sites across the State to expose the ‘failure’ of the YSRC government in completing them. Naidu held a press conference on Friday, explaining the poor progress in the execution of irrigation projects across the State.

“My concern is only about the people. I will undertake the Statewide tour next week with the sole aim of bringing awareness among the public on the need for economic development. I will visit all the project sites and explain to the people the damage caused by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government to the irrigation sector,” he said.

The TDP chief is of the opinion that the Chief Minister is a curse to the Polavaram project, which is the lifeline of the State. In the name of reverse tendering, Jagan had totally reversed the Polavaram project and the State, the Opposition Leader remarked.

The diaphragm wall was washed away due to the foolish decisions of Jagan, he said and explained in detail that all the systems had found fault with the State government on the Polavaram project. Why the project, which was supposed to be completed by 2020 itself, is getting abnormally delayed, he asked.

