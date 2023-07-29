Third warning issued at Bhadrachalam in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Following torrential rains in the upper catchment areas of the River Godavari, a high alert was sounded in six districts of Alluri Sitarama Raju, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema, Kakinada, Eluru East and West Godavari districts. A third warning was issued at Bhadrachalam in Andhra Pradesh on Friday while the second warning continued at the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage.

Surplus floodwater at the rate of 15-16 lakh cusecs is expected to reach Polavaram and Rajamahendravaram in the next 18 hours, officials said. This is the first time this monsoon that a third warning has been issued at Bhadrachalam.

Flood conservator R Kasi Visveswararao said floodwater level at the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage reached the 13.90-feet mark and surplus water was discharged into the sea at the rate of 15 lakh cusecs. “Normal life along the Rivers Godavari and Sabari has been paralysed as scores of habitations have been cut off. Flood level at the Dowleswaram Barrage will rise once again on Saturday morning as it will receive water from Bhadrachalam,” he explained.

ASR collector Sumit Kumar appointed two sub-collectors to monitor the flood situation and rescue operations at Kunavaram and VR Puram. Flood water entered 96 habitations in Chintur, VR Puram, Kunavaram and Yetapaka mandals. As many as 5,000 people were shifted to hilltops and safer places. Traffic was disrupted at the Chintur-Bhadachalam road.

Stating that the flood level at Bhadrachalam is expected to rise to 53.81 ft from 49.60 ft, Jagan said the surplus water will be released at Dowleswaram Barrage and further discharged at 16 lakh cusecs. The current inflow rate at the barrage is 13 lakh cusecs as against the 26 lakh cusecs that were witnessed last year, he added.

ALSO READ | Godavari water floods over hundred villages in Bhadrachalam, Manugur

The Chief Minister instructed officials to extend relief and rehabilitation services to the victims in flood-affected areas with a humanitarian touch, without minding the expenditure incurred. He asked MLAs of flood-hit assemblies to visit the affected areas and instil confidence among the people. Further, Jagan said people in the submerged villages should be given 25 kg of rice and one kg each of potato, red gram, onion and palm oil for free. He directed officials to take special care of pregnant women and lactating mothers.

“Ensure there is adequate drinking water and essentials for distribution at the relief camps. Sufficient medicines, including the ones for snake bites, should be available at village clinics and PHCs. Make sure generators are available so that power supply is not disrupted,” he told officials. He told district collectors to undertake crop loss enumeration after the flood recedes for helping farmers.

Heavy inflows to Godavari inundates 8 Konaseema villages

AMALAPURAM: The increasing water levels in the Godavari River damaged several horticulture and agricultural crops in Ambedkar Konaseema district.

Houses inundated in Muramalla village in East Godavari district | G Satyanarayana

The authorities expect around 11,000 acres of horticulture crops likely to get damaged out of 35,000 acres in the district. Taking note of the situation, the district Collector has instructed the fisheries department to deploy local boats to transport facilities to stranded villagers.

ALSO READ | Second flood warning issued as Godavari rises at Dowleswaram in AP

It was reported that the island villages, including Tanelanka, Gurajapulanka, Kuna Lanka, Kamini, Saladhivaripalem, Lakshmidevi Lanka, Chintapalli Lanka and Chintavani Revu villages submerged due to the floods.

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Following torrential rains in the upper catchment areas of the River Godavari, a high alert was sounded in six districts of Alluri Sitarama Raju, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema, Kakinada, Eluru East and West Godavari districts. A third warning was issued at Bhadrachalam in Andhra Pradesh on Friday while the second warning continued at the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage. Surplus floodwater at the rate of 15-16 lakh cusecs is expected to reach Polavaram and Rajamahendravaram in the next 18 hours, officials said. This is the first time this monsoon that a third warning has been issued at Bhadrachalam. Flood conservator R Kasi Visveswararao said floodwater level at the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage reached the 13.90-feet mark and surplus water was discharged into the sea at the rate of 15 lakh cusecs. “Normal life along the Rivers Godavari and Sabari has been paralysed as scores of habitations have been cut off. Flood level at the Dowleswaram Barrage will rise once again on Saturday morning as it will receive water from Bhadrachalam,” he explained.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ASR collector Sumit Kumar appointed two sub-collectors to monitor the flood situation and rescue operations at Kunavaram and VR Puram. Flood water entered 96 habitations in Chintur, VR Puram, Kunavaram and Yetapaka mandals. As many as 5,000 people were shifted to hilltops and safer places. Traffic was disrupted at the Chintur-Bhadachalam road. Stating that the flood level at Bhadrachalam is expected to rise to 53.81 ft from 49.60 ft, Jagan said the surplus water will be released at Dowleswaram Barrage and further discharged at 16 lakh cusecs. The current inflow rate at the barrage is 13 lakh cusecs as against the 26 lakh cusecs that were witnessed last year, he added. ALSO READ | Godavari water floods over hundred villages in Bhadrachalam, Manugur The Chief Minister instructed officials to extend relief and rehabilitation services to the victims in flood-affected areas with a humanitarian touch, without minding the expenditure incurred. He asked MLAs of flood-hit assemblies to visit the affected areas and instil confidence among the people. Further, Jagan said people in the submerged villages should be given 25 kg of rice and one kg each of potato, red gram, onion and palm oil for free. He directed officials to take special care of pregnant women and lactating mothers. “Ensure there is adequate drinking water and essentials for distribution at the relief camps. Sufficient medicines, including the ones for snake bites, should be available at village clinics and PHCs. Make sure generators are available so that power supply is not disrupted,” he told officials. He told district collectors to undertake crop loss enumeration after the flood recedes for helping farmers. Heavy inflows to Godavari inundates 8 Konaseema villages AMALAPURAM: The increasing water levels in the Godavari River damaged several horticulture and agricultural crops in Ambedkar Konaseema district. Houses inundated in Muramalla village in East Godavari district | G Satyanarayana The authorities expect around 11,000 acres of horticulture crops likely to get damaged out of 35,000 acres in the district. Taking note of the situation, the district Collector has instructed the fisheries department to deploy local boats to transport facilities to stranded villagers. ALSO READ | Second flood warning issued as Godavari rises at Dowleswaram in AP It was reported that the island villages, including Tanelanka, Gurajapulanka, Kuna Lanka, Kamini, Saladhivaripalem, Lakshmidevi Lanka, Chintapalli Lanka and Chintavani Revu villages submerged due to the floods.